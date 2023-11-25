The 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25 will see the Clemson Tigers (7-4) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points in the outing. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

Clemson is totaling 30.4 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 38th defensively with 21.1 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina is putting up 27.7 points per game (66th-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.3 points allowed per game).

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -7.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

South Carolina Recent Performance

The Gamecocks are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 410.7 yards per game in their past three games (-35-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 316 (34th-ranked).

The Gamecocks are 53rd in college football in points scored for the past three games (34 per game) and 37th in points allowed (16).

South Carolina is 17th-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (319 per game), and 42nd in passing yards conceded (157).

In their past three games, the Gamecocks have run for 91.7 yards per game (-93-worst in college football), and given up 159 on the ground (-12-worst).

The Gamecocks have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

South Carolina has gone over the total once in its past three games.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, South Carolina has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

The teams have hit the over in five of South Carolina's 11 games with a set total.

South Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

South Carolina has entered four games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is in those contests.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler leads South Carolina with 3,074 yards on 259-of-367 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 130 times for 672 yards (61.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner has run for 115 yards across 49 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has registered 65 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,187 (107.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has seven touchdowns.

Trey Knox has racked up 312 receiving yards (28.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Ahmarean Brown has racked up 256 reciving yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Jordan Strachan has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 17 tackles.

South Carolina's tackle leader, Debo Williams, has 91 tackles, seven TFL, and one sack this year.

Jalon Kilgore has a team-high one interception to go along with 59 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

