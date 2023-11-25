South Carolina vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (7-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) meet in the 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.
South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|51.5
|-300
|+240
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-7)
|52.5
|-265
|+215
FanDuel
South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- South Carolina has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Clemson is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Tigers are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
