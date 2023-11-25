The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) host the Clemson Tigers (7-4) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Clemson ranks 49th in total offense this year (413.5 yards per game), but has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-best in the FBS with 413.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina is posting 27.7 points per contest (64th-ranked). It ranks 79th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (27.3 points allowed per game).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Clemson Key Statistics

South Carolina Clemson 380.7 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (55th) 402.5 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.1 (8th) 87.6 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.7 (46th) 293.1 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (56th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (6th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 3,074 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has recorded 19 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 130 carries for 672 yards, or 61.1 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Dakereon Joyner has run for 115 yards across 49 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 1,187 receiving yards on 65 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Knox has racked up 312 receiving yards (28.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Ahmarean Brown has racked up 256 reciving yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,480 yards (225.5 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 142 rushing yards on 99 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has 805 rushing yards on 149 carries with nine touchdowns.

Will Shipley has piled up 718 yards on 141 attempts, scoring five times. He's grabbed 25 passes for 203 yards (18.5 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 510 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 65 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put together a 477-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 61 targets.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 404 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 40 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

