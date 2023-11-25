South Carolina Upstate vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game between the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-5) going head to head at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.
In their last time out, the Spartans lost 71-64 to Detroit Mercy on Friday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Florida 74, South Carolina Upstate 62
Other Big South Predictions
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- When the Spartans took down the South Carolina State Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 346 in our computer rankings, on November 20 by a score of 58-53, it was their best win of the season so far.
- South Carolina Upstate has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Spartans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most defeats.
- South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (one).
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Trinity Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 13.5 FG%
- Isabell West: 9.7 PTS, 56.4 FG%
- Rebekah Gordon: 9.6 PTS, 43.1 FG%
- Dakota Reeves: 8.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans have a -117 scoring differential, falling short by 16.7 points per game. They're putting up 55.0 points per game to rank 315th in college basketball and are allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 295th in college basketball.
