Saturday's contest that pits the South Dakota Coyotes (3-3) versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-6) at Sanford Sports Pentagon should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-49 in favor of South Dakota, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Bulldogs' last game on Friday ended in a 72-42 loss to South Dakota State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 75, South Carolina State 49

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

This year, the Bulldogs are winless against Division 1 opponents.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Carolina State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina State Leaders

Jordan Releford: 8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Morgan Beacham: 6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 23.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 23.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Rakyha Reid: 4 PTS, 58.3 FG%

4 PTS, 58.3 FG% Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.8 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Jada Morgan: 5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 24.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 46.5 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (285th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.