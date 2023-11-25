Saturday's contest between the Missouri State Bears (4-1) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) at Great Southern Bank Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-60 and heavily favors Missouri State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 85, South Carolina State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-24.5)

Missouri State (-24.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Missouri State has a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Carolina State, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Bears have hit the over in two games, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 67.5 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while giving up 81.8 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -86 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game South Carolina State accumulates rank 83rd in college basketball, 5.6 more than the 31.2 its opponents pull down.

South Carolina State knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game (355th in college basketball) at a 24.2% rate (351st in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per contest its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from deep.

South Carolina State has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (350th in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (65th in college basketball).

