The Furman Paladins (2-0) meet the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Furman vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 32.4 134th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 9.4 20th 101st 14.1 Assists 16.6 11th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.