Furman vs. UAB November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (2-0) meet the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Furman vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Furman vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|Furman AVG
|Furman Rank
|13th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|3rd
|37.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|16.6
|11th
|212th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
