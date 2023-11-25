Saturday's contest between the UAB Blazers (3-2) and the Furman Paladins (3-2) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with UAB securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Bartow Arena

Furman vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 77, Furman 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.9)

UAB (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

UAB's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, and Furman's is 1-3-0. Both the Blazers and the Paladins are 3-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.4 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and are allowing 78 per contest to rank 310th in college basketball.

Furman wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It records 37.6 rebounds per game, 66th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.

Furman knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (306th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Furman and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Paladins commit 14 per game (300th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (141st in college basketball).

