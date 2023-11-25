How to Watch Furman vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Furman Paladins (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- N.C. A&T vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
- UNC Greensboro vs Delaware (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
- Wofford vs UNC Asheville (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.
- Furman is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 75th.
- The Paladins put up 14 more points per game (83.4) than the Blazers allow their opponents to score (69.4).
- Furman has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged on the road (77.5).
- At home, the Paladins allowed 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed away (70.3).
- At home, Furman drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|L 88-74
|HTC Center
|11/17/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-71
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
