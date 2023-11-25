Sun Belt opponents square off when the No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. James Madison is favored by 8.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

James Madison ranks 26th in points scored this year (33.3 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 18.9 points allowed per game. Coastal Carolina ranks 52nd in the FBS with 29.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 41st with 21.8 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

James Madison vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -8.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are gaining 396.3 yards per game (-44-worst in college football) and conceding 330 (45th), placing them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Chanticleers are 11th-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.7 per game) and 11th-worst in points allowed (25).

Coastal Carolina is -3-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (206 per game), and second-best in passing yards conceded (84.3).

The Chanticleers are 65th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (190.3), and -119-worst in rushing yards allowed (245.7).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

Coastal Carolina has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Coastal Carolina has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

The Chanticleers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Three of Coastal Carolina's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (27.3%).

This season, Coastal Carolina has been the underdog six times and won four of those games.

Coastal Carolina has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +260 on the moneyline.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,919 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 83 times for 377 yards (34.3 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has piled up 37 carries and totaled 273 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 841 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 60 receptions on 94 targets with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has collected 721 receiving yards (65.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Jameson Tucker's 16 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 337 yards (30.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Micheal Mason has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 35 tackles.

Clayton Isbell has 52 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

