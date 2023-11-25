Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Dukes are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-9.5)
|50.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-8.5)
|50.5
|-320
|+255
Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has covered eight times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- James Madison has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
