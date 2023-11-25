Clemson vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The 2023 edition of the Palmetto Bowl on Saturday, November 25 features the Clemson Tigers (7-4) visiting the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.
Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Clemson vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-7)
|51.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-7)
|52.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- South Carolina has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
