How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (2-5) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Charleston Southern vs. Mercer Scoring Comparison
- The Bears average 19.7 fewer points per game (60.9) than the Buccaneers allow their opponents to score (80.6).
- The Buccaneers record 8.7 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Bears allow (69.9).
- This season the Buccaneers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Bears concede.
- The Bears make 34.8% of their shots from the field, just 8.4% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Madison Adamson: 8.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Kennedi Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 3.8 PTS, 26.1 FG%
- Shimei Muhammad: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Furman
|L 71-68
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 70-60
|The Buc Dome
|11/22/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 78-60
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Mercer
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/30/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|The Buc Dome
