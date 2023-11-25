Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big South team, including the matchup between the High Point Panthers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Mercer Bears at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Florida Ospreys vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|San Jose State Spartans vs. Winthrop Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Western Michigan Broncos
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|High Point Panthers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
|5:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
