Six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big South team, including the matchup between the High Point Panthers and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mercer Bears at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Florida Ospreys vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - San Jose State Spartans vs. Winthrop Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. Western Michigan Broncos 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - High Point Panthers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 5:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

