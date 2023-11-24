The Wofford Terriers (1-0) will face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wofford vs. Canisius Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacco Fritz: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tahj Staveskie: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Henderson: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xzavier Long: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • TJ Gadsden: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Canisius Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Canisius AVG Canisius Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 70.4 203rd
251st 72.5 Points Allowed 72.3 245th
258th 30.5 Rebounds 30.6 251st
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd
166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th
221st 12.5 Assists 14.3 88th
51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.