Winthrop vs. Georgia November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Winthrop vs. Georgia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|73.8
|127th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|28.0
|343rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
