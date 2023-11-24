Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Seth Jarvis vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Jarvis has a goal in five games this season out of 18 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

