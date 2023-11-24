The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) will visit the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can watch the Sabres-Penguins matchup on TNT and Max.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Penguins vs Sabres Additional Info

Penguins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins Sabres 4-0 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 47 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Penguins rank 16th in the league with 58 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 18 12 10 22 15 14 59.8% Jake Guentzel 18 6 15 21 8 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 18 9 9 18 22 17 51.7% Erik Karlsson 18 5 12 17 13 10 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 61 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 21st in the league.

The Sabres' 54 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players