Hurricanes vs. Lightning November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSUN,BSSO
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Carolina, Aho has 16 points in 15 games (five goals, 11 assists).
- Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).
- Teuvo Teravainen's total of 14 points is via 10 goals and four assists.
- In six games, Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 16 goals (3.09 goals against average) and has racked up 113 saves.
Lightning Players to Watch
- Kucherov has totaled 13 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 4.4 shots per game and shooting 14.8%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 29 total points (1.5 per game).
- Brayden Point's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.
- This season, Victor Hedman has four goals and 17 assists for Carolina.
- In the crease, Matt Tomkins' record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 80 saves with an .889% save percentage (48th in the league).
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|11th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|8th
|15th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|3.6
|26th
|2nd
|33.7
|Shots
|30.7
|19th
|1st
|25.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|25th
|9th
|22.73%
|Power Play %
|31.34%
|2nd
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.48%
|11th
