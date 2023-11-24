Friday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) and Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) matching up at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-8.3)

Texas A&M (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

At 77.8 points scored per game and 65.3 points allowed last season, Florida Atlantic was 39th in the nation on offense and 46th on defense.

On the boards, the Owls were 13th-best in the country in rebounds (35.9 per game) last year. They were 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1 per game).

Florida Atlantic was 81st in the country in assists (14.4 per game) last season.

Last season, the Owls were 14th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.6 per game), and they ranked No. 53 in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Florida Atlantic was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 88th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%) last year.

The Owls took 44% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 34.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they took 56% of their shots, with 65.4% of their makes coming from there.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and conceding 64.2 per contest, 69th in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential.

The 41 rebounds per game Texas A&M accumulates rank 18th in the nation, 15 more than the 26 its opponents collect.

Texas A&M connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

Texas A&M has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 7.4 per game (second in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (338th in college basketball).

