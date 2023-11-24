How to Watch the Clemson vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
The Clemson Tigers (4-1) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Clemson vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 75.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
- Mississippi State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Clemson is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.
- The 77.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 33.4 more points than the Bulldogs allow (44.2).
- Clemson is 4-0 when scoring more than 44.2 points.
- Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
- The Tigers are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (29.7%).
- The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Mercer
|W 90-66
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 109-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/19/2023
|Longwood
|W 102-63
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
