The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) meet the Clemson Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 67.7 280th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 101st 33 Rebounds 31.2 220th 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 5.1 346th 88th 14.3 Assists 9.8 355th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

