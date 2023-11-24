Clemson vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Leonard E. Merrell Center has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Mississippi State.
The Tigers won their last outing 102-63 against Longwood on Sunday.
Clemson vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Clemson vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Clemson 63
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (one).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Clemson is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 239) on November 12
- 71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 253) on November 6
- 85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 311) on November 10
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 339) on November 19
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%
- MaKayla Elmore: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 31 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 77.6 points per game (76th in college basketball) while giving up 66.8 per contest (235th in college basketball). They have a +54 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.
