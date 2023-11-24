How to Watch Clemson vs. Alcorn State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (4-0) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Iowa State vs Virginia Tech (5:30 PM ET | November 24)
- Southern Indiana vs Duke (6:00 PM ET | November 24)
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Clemson had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Braves finished 220th.
- Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Braves allowed (70.6).
- Clemson had a 19-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.6 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson scored 78.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers surrendered 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than when playing on the road (73.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Clemson fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|UAB
|W 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
