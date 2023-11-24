Friday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-65 and heavily favors Wake Forest to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 87, Charleston Southern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-21.5)

Wake Forest (-21.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

Wake Forest has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Charleston Southern, who is 0-3-0 ATS. The Demon Deacons have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Buccaneers have a record of 2-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 78.4 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (242nd in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Charleston Southern wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.0.

Charleston Southern makes 3.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.6 (87th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8.

Charleston Southern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.8 per game (278th in college basketball) while forcing 10.0 (310th in college basketball).

