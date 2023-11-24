The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank 60th 76.6 Points Scored 72.6 155th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 233rd 31 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 18th 9.5 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 143rd 13.5 Assists 12 268th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

