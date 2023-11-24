Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) will face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Wake Forest Rank
|Wake Forest AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|72.6
|155th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12
|268th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
