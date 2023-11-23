Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Big South teams. That includes the High Point Panthers versus the South Florida Bulls.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Radford Highlanders vs. Indiana State Sycamores
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
|High Point Panthers vs. South Florida Bulls
|5:45 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
