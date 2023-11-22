Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Stefan Noesen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- Noesen has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Noesen has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Noesen's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|8:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:00
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|9:46
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:41
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
