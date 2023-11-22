The Dallas Stars (12-4-1, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-2, first) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the conference.

You can turn on TNT and Max to watch as the Stars and the Golden Knights meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 47 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 60 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 17 8 9 17 16 6 51.4% Roope Hintz 16 7 9 16 5 1 50% Jason Robertson 17 5 10 15 16 13 - Matt Duchene 16 6 9 15 5 11 57.1% Tyler Seguin 17 6 8 14 7 4 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 47 goals given up (only 2.5 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players