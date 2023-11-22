The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) will visit the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-24.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-24.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Betting Trends

South Carolina State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

Missouri has won just one game against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over just once this season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 South Carolina State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (82nd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (336th).

South Carolina State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

