The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • This season, South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 18th.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 1.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (68).
  • South Carolina State is 1-2 when it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).
  • South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 North Florida W 87-77 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford L 89-72 Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Tulsa L 90-70 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/22/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

