How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- This season, South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 18th.
- The Bulldogs put up just 1.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (68).
- South Carolina State is 1-2 when it scores more than 68 points.
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).
- South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|North Florida
|W 87-77
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Samford
|L 89-72
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 90-70
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
