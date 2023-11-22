The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

This season, South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 18th.

The Bulldogs put up just 1.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers give up (68).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it scores more than 68 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina State scored 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).

South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule