The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Presbyterian (-5.5) 135.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Presbyterian (-4.5) 136.5 -213 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

Presbyterian has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Hose games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Tennessee Tech has won two games against the spread this year.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.