The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring a MEAC team on the court. Among those contests is the Delaware State Hornets taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Stony Brook Seawolves 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Western Carolina Catamounts at North Carolina Central Eagles 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 22 -

