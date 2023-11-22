Will Jalen Chatfield Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
Should you wager on Jalen Chatfield to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Chatfield stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Chatfield has no points on the power play.
- Chatfield's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 66 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Chatfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
