The Washington Wizards (2-11), on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will look to turn around a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (4-9). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT2

BSSE and MNMT2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets' -111 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 122.2 per contest (27th in the league).

The Wizards' -119 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (10th in NBA) while giving up 124.4 per outing (30th in league).

The two teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 246.6 combined points per game, 4.1 more points than this contest's total.

Charlotte is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Washington is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Hornets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

