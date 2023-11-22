Giannis Antetokounmpo plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 142-129 win versus the Wizards, Antetokounmpo tallied 42 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

In this article, we look at Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-114)

Over 28.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league last season, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics gave up 44 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.1.

Looking at three-point defense, the Celtics were ranked fifth in the NBA last year, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2023 25 24 7 2 0 1 1 2/14/2023 46 36 13 9 1 2 0 12/25/2022 35 27 9 3 1 0 0

