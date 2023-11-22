The Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is 128.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Citadel vs. Campbell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Campbell -1.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel and its opponents have combined to score more than 128.5 points in three of four games this season.

Citadel's average game total this season has been 133.2, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Citadel is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Citadel was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Citadel has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Citadel vs. Campbell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Campbell 2 40% 59.2 125.9 66.4 132.9 130.5 Citadel 3 75% 66.7 125.9 66.5 132.9 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up only 0.3 more points per game (66.7) than the Fighting Camels give up (66.4).

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Citadel is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Citadel vs. Campbell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Campbell 2-3-0 1-2 2-3-0 Citadel 3-1-0 2-1 1-3-0

Citadel vs. Campbell Home/Away Splits

Campbell Citadel 1-2 Home Record 1-1 0-2 Away Record 0-2 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-1-0 63 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74 53.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 0-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.