Citadel vs. Campbell November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This matchup will begin at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Citadel vs. Campbell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Campbell Top Players (2022-23)
- Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Citadel vs. Campbell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|216th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
