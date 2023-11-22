The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Citadel Stats Insights

  • Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels sit at 308th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 66.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Camels allow.
  • Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Citadel sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 North Greenville W 77-59 McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State W 62-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 North Carolina Central W 67-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Charleston Southern - McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.