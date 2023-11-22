Wednesday's contest features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-4) clashing at HTC Center (on November 22) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 win for Coastal Carolina.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a 70-60 loss to Charleston (SC) in their most recent outing on Friday.

Charleston Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 75, Charleston Southern 66

Other Big South Predictions

Charleston Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers averaged 53.4 points per game last season (347th in college basketball) while giving up 70.2 per contest (310th in college basketball). They had a -506 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 16.8 points per game.

In 2022-23, Charleston Southern scored 58.2 points per game in Big South play, and 53.4 overall.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers averaged 7.9 more points per game at home (57.6) than away (49.7).

At home, Charleston Southern gave up 67.8 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 72.9.

