For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrei Svechnikov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Svechnikov has picked up one assist on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

