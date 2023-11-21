The Davidson Wildcats (4-1) battle the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 74 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 57.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.4 points, Wofford is 3-2.

Davidson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 74 points.

The Wildcats put up 68.8 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 60.6 the Terriers allow.

Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Wofford has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 42.3% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.

The Terriers' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Wildcats have conceded.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Evangelia Paulk: 9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Maddie Heiss: 17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Annabelle Schultz: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Indiya Clarke: 7.2 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

