Tuesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) versus the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-53 in favor of Davidson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 21.

The Terriers lost their most recent game 80-64 against High Point on Friday.

Wofford vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Wofford vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 78, Wofford 53

Wofford Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wofford is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 358) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 359) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Evangelia Paulk: 9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Maddie Heiss: 17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Annabelle Schultz: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Indiya Clarke: 7.2 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and giving up 60.6 per outing, 128th in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential.

