Wofford vs. Davidson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 21
Tuesday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (4-1) versus the Wofford Terriers (3-2) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-53 in favor of Davidson, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 21.
The Terriers lost their most recent game 80-64 against High Point on Friday.
Wofford vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford vs. Davidson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 78, Wofford 53
Other SoCon Predictions
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wofford is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 358) on November 14
- 74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 359) on November 11
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6 AST, 1.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Evangelia Paulk: 9.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 32.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Maddie Heiss: 17.4 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Indiya Clarke: 7.2 PTS, 7 REB, 39.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 106th in college basketball, and giving up 60.6 per outing, 128th in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential.
