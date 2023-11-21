The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Cardinals are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -2.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate has combined with its opponent to score more than 143.5 points only once this season.

South Carolina Upstate has a 142.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

South Carolina Upstate has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

South Carolina Upstate has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Spartans are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina Upstate has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 17 60.7% 76.4 145.1 71.6 141.1 144.4 South Carolina Upstate 11 40.7% 68.7 145.1 69.5 141.1 139.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 72.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allow.

When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 14-14-0 8-7 17-11-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 14-6 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State South Carolina Upstate 12-2 Home Record 11-2 6-7 Away Record 4-12 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.