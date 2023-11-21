The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 134th.

The Spartans score an average of 72.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate scored 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (64).

At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.4.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule