How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 134th.
- The Spartans score an average of 72.4 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate scored 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than away (64).
- At home, the Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.4.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate drained fewer treys on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) too.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|W 106-48
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 67-53
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
