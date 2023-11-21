The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) hit the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. North Carolina Central matchup.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Citadel Moneyline North Carolina Central Moneyline BetMGM Citadel (-1.5) 133.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends

Citadel has won two games against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total once this season.

North Carolina Central is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

A total of three Eagles games this season have hit the over.

