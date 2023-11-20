The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia compiled a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season went over the point total.

Wisconsin went 13-16-0 ATS last season.

A total of 14 of the Badgers' games last season hit the over.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.