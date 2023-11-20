The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs. South Dakota State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits averaged 26.5 more points per game last year (78.3) than the Gamecocks allowed their opponents to score (51.8).
  • South Dakota State had a 25-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
  • Last year, the Gamecocks scored 19.7 more points per game (80.3) than the Jackrabbits allowed (60.6).
  • When South Carolina totaled more than 60.6 points last season, it went 28-0.
  • The Gamecocks made 46.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Jackrabbits allowed to their opponents (38.6%).
  • The Jackrabbits' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks had given up to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Notre Dame W 100-71 Halle Georges Carpentier
11/12/2023 Maryland W 114-76 Colonial Life Arena
11/16/2023 Clemson W 109-40 Colonial Life Arena
11/20/2023 South Dakota State - Colonial Life Arena
11/24/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Colonial Life Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Carolina - Carmichael Arena

