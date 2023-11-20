The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 29.6 fewer points per game (46.0) than the Spartans give up (75.6).

The Spartans score 52.6 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 74.0 the Bulldogs give up.

The Spartans are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (38.8%).

The Bulldogs' 32.7 shooting percentage is 13.0 lower than the Spartans have conceded.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

AC Markham: 6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

6.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Isabell West: 9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 61.5 FG% Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG%

9.8 PTS, 47.7 FG% Trinity Johnson: 5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16.0 FG%

5.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 16.0 FG% Dakota Reeves: 8.4 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

