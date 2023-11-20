How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 46 points per game are 29.6 fewer points than the 75.6 the Spartans give up.
- The 52.6 points per game the Spartans score are 21.4 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (74).
- The Spartans shoot 38.7% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 32.7 shooting percentage is 13 lower than the Spartans have given up.
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 61-30
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|L 73-61
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/18/2023
|Winthrop
|L 54-45
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/20/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/24/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
